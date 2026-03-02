SP's Abu Azmi, AIMIM's Waris Pathan & Imtiaz Jaleel ‘Pay Respects To Khamenei On His Martyrdom’, Call US-Israel Action ‘Deeply Regrettable’

Abu Azmi, President of the Maharashtra unit of the Samajwadi Party, expressed grief over the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Husaini Khamenei. Condemning the assassination, Azmi said that the action by America and Israel is deeply regrettable and unjust.

Taking to his official handle on X (formerly Twitter), the SP leader warned that the killing of the Iranian Supreme Leader could further escalate tensions across the entire Middle East, leading to the loss of innocent and blameless lives.

Azmi further appealed to the Central government to step forward and play its crucial role in stopping the war through peace and dialogue.

Apart from Azmi, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan also expressed deep sorrow over Khamenei’s death, describing it as martyrdom. He offered prayers for the late Iranian leader and prayed that he be granted the highest place in Jannah-tul-Firdous.

Strongly condemning his assassination, Pathan wrote, "This action by America and Israel is deeply regrettable and unjust! We stand with all our Shia brothers in this hour of grief."

AIMIM leader Imitiaz Jaleel also took to X and condemned the brutal killing. Taking to X, Jaleel termed the killing as brutal and said Khamenei “did not surrender to Israel and preferred death.” He offered prayers for the late leader and said, “May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah.”

Not just leaders, the news of Khamenei's death in an Israeli air raid on Sunday morning sent a wave of mourning throughout the Shia community. Shias in Mumbai and across the country mourned the death, and protests were organised across the country to condemn the killing.

The Govandi Muslim Youth Front planned a protest on Sunday afternoon at Ambedkar Ground, Govandi. However, they were denied permission by the police to gather on the ground.

Abid Abbas Sayyed, a lawyer, said that protestors then moved to an internal road. Nearly 500 to 600 people gathered at the site. The Iranian flag at the Consulate in Mumbai was flown at half‑mast following official confirmation of death of Supreme Leader.

