'Not Even A Tweet?' Priyanka Chaturvedi Questions Govt Silence On Khamenei’s Death |

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday criticised the Modi Government at the Centre for not issuing any public condolences after reports emerged about the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Taking to her official handle on X (formerly Twitter), Chaturvedi questioned why there had not even been a tweet over the passing of Iran’s top religious and political figure. She noted that as a sovereign nation with longstanding diplomatic ties with Iran, India should not remain silent on such a development.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was also killed in US-Israel airstrikes, Iranian state media confirmed. Apart from Khamenei, his daughter, grandchild and son-in-law were also killed in the US-Israeli strikes. Trump also announced about Khamenei's killing, and said 'one of the most evil people in history, is dead."

After news of Khamenei's death surfaced, Shias in Mumbai and across the country mourned the death, and protests were organised across the country to condemn the killing. Visuals from Mumbai's Govandi showed large number of people raising slogans of 'Khamenei Zindabad.'

The Govandi Muslim Youth Front had planned a protest at Ambedkar Ground. However, they were denied permission by the police to gather on the ground. Abid Abbas Sayyed, a lawyer, said that protestors then moved to an internal road. Nearly 500 to 600 people gathered at the site.

The Iranian flag at the Consulate in Mumbai was flown at half‑mast following official confirmation of death of Supreme Leader.

PM Modi to chair CCS meeting

PM Modi is set to chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Security in Delhi tonight at around 9.30 pm, government sources said. The meeting is believed to have been convened in the wake of the prevailing global situation following the attack on Iran by the United States and Israel and the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The CCS is the highest decision-making body on security and strategic matters of the country. The prime minister heads the CCS while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are its members.

