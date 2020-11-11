SPPU Result 2020: Pune University declares results for BA, B.Com, B.Sc, Engineering courses; check at unipune.ac.in

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has declared result for BA, B.Com, B.Sc & Engineering courses today, November 11. Candidates can check their result on university's official website -- unipune.ac.in. According to a report by Times Now, the exams were conducted in April and May 2020.

Steps to check the result:

Step 1: Visit the official site of SPPU -- unipune.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on 'Result SPPU' link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to click on 'View Pass lists of Examinations'.

Step 4: After clicking on the link, a PDF file would open where candidates can check the result.

Meanwhile, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has decided to hold re-examination for the final year students who faced technical issues.

As per the report by The Indian Express, the university received 26,000 emails from students, complaining about errors and technical glitches in the online examination system. The final year exams of SPPU was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, the exams were held in offline and online mode from October 12, 2020.