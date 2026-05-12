Spot Garbage In Your Area? Here's How Citizens Can Report Waste Hotspots Under BMC's Mumbai Clean League Initiative | File Photo

Mumbai: In a bid to strengthen citizen participation in keeping the city clean, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has launched a new initiative allowing residents to report garbage hotspots and vulnerable dumping spots in their areas.

According to a post shared by the civic body, citizens can now register garbage-prone locations through the Mumbai Clean League platform, following which the BMC will initiate cleanliness action at the reported site.

The garbage vulnerable points (hotspots) in your locality can now be reported to us through the Mumbai Clean League.🧹🗑️



🔗For this, register on the Mumbai Clean League website and share complete details.



🔹Your small effort can bring about a big change in keeping Mumbai clean.… pic.twitter.com/hDnHsSuS6l — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) May 5, 2026

To use the facility, citizens must first register on the Mumbai Clean League website using their mobile number. Users are then required to fill in basic details, including their name, address, pin code and ward number, before logging into the portal.

After logging in, users can report a garbage hotspot by selecting the ‘Garbage Hotspot’ option on the left side of the screen and clicking on ‘Register Hotspot’.

Residents are required to provide details such as the locality name, ward and nearby landmark. The platform also allows users to upload photographs of the garbage spot and add remarks related to the complaint.

Once the hotspot is registered, the BMC will undertake garbage collection and cleaning operations at the location as part of the initiative aimed at improving sanitation and cleanliness across Mumbai.

BMC Identifies 162 Recurring Garbage Hotspots Across Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified 162 recurring garbage hotspots across Mumbai, where waste continues to return despite repeated clean-ups. Flagged through inspections and citizen complaints, these sites expose weak enforcement on the ground.

Read Also BMC Identifies 162 Recurring Garbage Hotspots Across Mumbai Where Waste Keeps Returning

Ward offices have been directed to clear them immediately and ensure stricter measures to prevent further illegal dumping. It has also been noted that that many of these hotspots lack basic community bin facilities, pushing some residents to dump waste openly instead of using designated collection points. The civic administration has now fixed ward-level targets, with performance set for strict review by the Municipal Commissioner.

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