BMC Identifies 162 Recurring Garbage Hotspots Across Mumbai Where Waste Keeps Returning | AI

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified 162 recurring garbage hotspots across Mumbai, where waste continues to return despite repeated clean-ups. Flagged through inspections and citizen complaints, these sites expose weak enforcement on the ground. Ward offices have been directed to clear them immediately and ensure stricter measures to prevent further illegal dumping.

Many hotspots lack basic community bin facilities

It has been observed that many of these hotspots lack basic community bin facilities, pushing some residents to dump waste openly instead of using designated collection points. The BMC has now directed ward offices to act decisively—ensure regular waste lifting, close service gaps, and actively sensitise residents to stop indiscriminate dumping in Mumbai. "The intent is to break the cycle of neglect that repeatedly turns these locations into garbage eyesores, and to push visible improvements in ground-level cleanliness," said a senior civic official.

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The BMC ward-wise assessment across Mumbai reveals uneven pressure points—some wards report as many as 28 garbage vulnerable locations, while others have relatively fewer. In comparison, the areas such as Bandra West, Khar West, and Santacruz West, has identified five such spots. The civic administration has now fixed ward-level targets, with performance set for strict review by the Municipal Commissioner.

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