Mumbai To Get New 910 MLD Water Treatment Plant At Panjarapur To Boost Infrastructure | FPJ

Mumbai’s water infrastructure is set for a major upgrade with a new 910 million litres per day (MLD) water treatment plant (WTP) coming up at Panjarapur. Welspun Enterprises has been appointed as the contractor, while Tata Consulting Engineers will act as the technical consultant under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The consultancy contract, valued at around Rs. 23.35 crore, is awaiting approval from the BMC Standing Committee.

Plant treats raw water from Bhatsa Dam for Mumbai and suburbs

The Panjrapur WTP is part of the Pise–Panjarapur water treatment complex in Mumbai’s water supply system. It treats raw water drawn from the Bhatsa Dam, using processes like sedimentation, filtration, and chlorination, before supplying it to Mumbai and nearby suburbs.The plant, built in three phases, dates back to 1979, with its oldest section now nearly 46 years old and showing significant structural deterioration due to long-term chemical exposure. As reconstruction of the ageing facility would take years, the civic body has planned this new plant as an interim measure to ensure uninterrupted water supply.

Once operational, the new plant will add substantial capacity to the existing 1,365 MLD system, supporting Mumbai’s growing demand and enabling phased replacement of old infrastructure, including decommissioning of the oldest unit. The technical consultant will prepare the detailed project report (DPR), design the system, conduct surveys and soil studies, define engineering standards, and manage tendering, contractor selection, and project supervision. The consultancy assignment is expected to span 54 months, while the project implementation period is estimated at 48 months.

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