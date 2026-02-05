​Spiritual Oasis In Mumbai: Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur Inaugurates Mulund Spiritual Centre ​Key Highlights

Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur Inaugurates Mulund Spiritual Centre ​Key Highlights |

Mumbai: ​Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur (SRMD) inaugurated its Mulund Spiritual Centre. The centre was consecrated by Gurudevshri Rakeshji, the founder and head of SRMD.

​Located at Runwal Anthurium, LBS Marg, Mulund West, the Shrimad Rajchandra Mulund Spiritual Centre has been envisioned as a centre for spiritual learning, offering a dedicated space for reflection, study, and inner growth.

​With over 206 centres across the world, SRMD continues its vision of making spirituality accessible amidst the pace of modern life. The newly inaugurated centre is designed to bring seekers of all ages together through a structured path of inner progress, said SRMD in a statement.

​The centre will host Gurudev Rakeshji’s satsangs, meditation and wisdom retreats, SRMD’s flagship holistic wellness courses, holistic wellness programmes, youth meetings, Shrimad Rajchandra Divinetouch value-education classes for children, traditional yoga, prenatal and aerial yoga, sound-healing workshops, and more. The centre will also offer a diverse range of workshops, especially youth-focused initiatives including mindful art workshops, dance therapy, breathwork, drum cardio, and high-intensity workouts to build strength with awareness; meditative experiences through coffee-brewing, pottery, Jain cooking, bhakti evenings, interactive sessions, and charitable activities, making it a vibrant spiritual, cultural, and social epicentre.

​The centre's infrastructure includes an expansive multipurpose hall for discourses and workshops, an amphitheatre-style meditation space, dedicated classrooms for sessions, and a DivineShop offering sacred tools to seekers for their inner journey.

​The inauguration was commemorated amidst a three-day spiritual celebration, comprising an enlightening discourse by Gurudevshri Rakeshji and over 200 ‘Pratisthas’—the consecration ceremonies of the pious idols of Bhagwan Mahavir and Shrimad Rajchandraji. The celebration witnessed the presence of thousands of seekers, particularly the youth, whose deep engagement with the discourse reaffirmed spirituality’s growing relevance among younger generations.

