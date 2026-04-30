‘SpiceJet Haay Haay’: Chaos At Mumbai Airport T1 As Delays, Cancellations Of Flights To Delhi, UP & Bengaluru Spark Passenger Outrage - VIDEO

Chaos At Mumbai Airport T1 As Delays, Cancellations Of Flights To Delhi, UP & Bengaluru Spark Passenger Outrage |

Mumbai: Chaos erupted at Terminal 1 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Thursday after multiple SpiceJet flights were delayed and cancelled, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded and frustrated.

The situation escalated after SpiceJet flight SG 631 from Mumbai to Delhi was delayed for nearly four hours. In a shocking turn, passengers were boarded after the long wait, only to be informed later that the flight had been cancelled. The sudden decision triggered anger among travellers, many of whom had already endured hours of uncertainty.

Viral Video Shows Chaos At Mumbai Airport

A viral video from the airport captured the growing unrest, with passengers raising slogans of “SpiceJet Haay Haay” inside the terminal. The footage showed stranded travellers confronting airline staff, demanding answers for the mismanagement. While tensions ran high, a staff member seen in the video appeared composed despite being surrounded by agitated passengers.

Apart from SG 631 (Mumbai–Delhi), two more departures, SG 553 (Mumbai–Gorakhpur) and SG 669 (Mumbai–Bengaluru), were also cancelled on April 29, compounding the disruption. Additionally, flights to Ahmedabad were delayed, further affecting travel plans across key domestic routes.

SpiceJet Shares Statement On Delays & Cancellations

Responding to the incident, a SpiceJet spokesperson attributed the disruptions to 'operational reasons,' including the grounding of an aircraft and adverse weather conditions at previous stations such as Bagdogra. The airline also cited Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) for crew as a contributing factor.

“Three SpiceJet departures from Mumbai, SG 631 (Mumbai-Delhi), SG 553 (Mumbai-Gorakhpur) and SG 669 (Mumbai-Bengaluru), were cancelled on April 29 due to operational reasons, including the grounding of an aircraft and adverse weather at the previous station (Bagdogra) of the operating aircraft, which led to FDTL limitations for the crew. The airline is operating additional flights today to accommodate the affected passengers,” the spokesperson said.

The airline further clarified that two Mumbai-Ahmedabad flights were delayed due to weather disruptions at Varanasi and Bagdogra but have since departed. “We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers and appreciate their understanding,” the statement added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/