Speeding Swift Dzire Hits Police Constable, Drags Him 200 Metres On Bonnet In Kalamboli; Attempt To Murder Case Filed |

Navi Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a police constable on nakabandi duty was hit by a speeding Swift Dzire and dragged nearly 200 metres on its bonnet before being thrown onto the roadside in the early hours of Wednesday in the Roadpali area of Kalamboli. The driver and his accomplice fled without stopping the vehicle. Kalamboli police have registered a case of attempt to murder against the duo and launched a search for them.

Injured Constable Dilip Bhoi Hospitalised, Video Of Incident Goes Viral

The injured constable, identified as Dilip Bhoi, sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. A video showing the constable being dragged on the car's bonnet has gone viral on social media.

According to the police, a nakabandi was organised in Roadpali on Tuesday night to check vehicles. Around 1.30 am, a speeding Swift Dzire approached the checkpoint. When the police personnel signalled the driver to stop, he allegedly accelerated and rammed into Constable Bhoi, who was deployed at the naka.

Driver Allegedly Drags Constable For 200 Metres Before Fleeing With Accomplice

The impact threw Bhoi onto the bonnet of the car. However, the driver continued driving without slowing down, dragging the constable for approximately 200 metres. He subsequently pushed Bhoi off the bonnet onto the roadside and escaped along with his accomplice.

Police said the registration number displayed on the car was also found to be fake. The police are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and trying to trace the vehicle and identify the accused.

"The accused did not stop despite being signalled at the nakabandi and dragged the constable for nearly 200 metres before fleeing. We have registered a case of attempt to murder against the driver and his accomplice and are working to trace them," a police official said.

The incident has raised serious concerns over the safety of police personnel deployed at nakabandis, with a constable being targeted while performing routine vehicle checks.

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