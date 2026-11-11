Mumbai Local Train Disruption: Diva Railway Crossing Stays Open For 18 Minutes, Delays Over 30 Central Railway Services |

Mumbai: A railway crossing that remained open for 18 minutes to allow road traffic to pass disrupted Central Railway services on Wednesday afternoon, leaving nine local trains stranded between stations and delaying more than 30 suburban services. Six long-distance Mail and Express trains were also affected, causing inconvenience to thousands of passengers during the festive rush.

Heavy Road Traffic Keeps Diva Level Crossing Open For 18 Minutes

The disruption occurred at the Diva railway level crossing between 1.35 pm and 1.53 pm, when a large number of vehicles gathered at the crossing. With vehicles unable to clear the road in time, railway authorities could not close the gates, affecting the movement of suburban trains. The delay had a cascading impact on services towards Dombivli and Kalyan, with several trains held up one after another. Crowding increased at stations as passengers waited for delayed services. Women, senior citizens and families travelling on the festive day were among those who faced difficulties.

Mahesh Kamble, a regular commuter travelling from Thane to Dombivli, said he lost nearly 30 minutes due to the disruption. "I faced a delay of almost 30 minutes. How can the authorities keep the railway crossing open for such a long time for cars while several trains are made to wait? Road traffic cannot be allowed to hold up thousands of railway passengers," he said.

Six Mail And Express Trains Also Affected By Diva Railway Crossing Congestion

The disruption was not limited to suburban commuters. Pramod Shukla, who was travelling on a long-distance train from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), said his train was halted for a considerable time before reaching Diva. The incident once again highlighted how congestion at the level crossing affects both suburban and long-distance railway operations.

Diva is one of the important stations on Central Railway's suburban network, handling around 894 local train movements every day. Of these, nearly 70-75% stop at the station. The level crossing near the station is opened an average of 39 times daily, making railway operations particularly vulnerable to road traffic congestion.

The problem has persisted for years, with the proposed road overbridge (ROB) near the crossing still awaiting completion. In the absence of an alternative route, motorists continue to depend on the level crossing, leading to frequent traffic jams.

For daily commuters, Wednesday's disruption was another reminder that the long-pending flyover project is not merely a road infrastructure issue. Its delay continues to affect railway punctuality, holding up thousands of passengers whenever road traffic overwhelms the crossing.

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