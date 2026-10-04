Speeding Car Allegedly Triggers Accident On Balasaheb Thackeray Flyover; Auto Driver, 2 Women Injured | Representational Image

Bhiwandi: A speeding car allegedly triggered an accident on the Hinduhridaysamrat late Balasaheb Thackeray Flyover on Kalyan Road in Bhiwandi on Saturday night, leaving an autorickshaw driver and two women passengers injured. The auto overturned after its driver reportedly lost control while attempting to avoid the car, which had suddenly appeared in front of him while overtaking another vehicle.

Auto Driver Identified

According to sources, the injured autorickshaw driver has been identified as Riyaz Ahmed Momin (43), a resident of Nizampura. He was ferrying two women passengers from Shelar towards Kalyan via the Bhiwandi bypass when the accident occurred.

The incident took place near Arihant Complex. According to the preliminary account, a speeding car coming from the bypass side allegedly attempted to overtake another vehicle. The manoeuvre brought the car suddenly into the path of the approaching autorickshaw. In an attempt to avoid a collision, Momin reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

Auto Crashes Into Safety Wall

The autorickshaw veered towards the side of the flyover, crashed into the safety wall and overturned. The impact left both women passengers with minor injuries, while Momin sustained serious injuries.

Following the accident, the car driver allegedly fled the spot without stopping. Local residents rushed to the scene and assisted the injured before the police arrived.

A night-patrol team from Shantinagar Police Station reached the flyover after being alerted and began gathering details about the accident. Police said the driver of the car involved in the incident had fled before their arrival.

The police have registered a case and launched a search for the absconding driver. Investigators are also examining the circumstances leading to the accident, including the sequence of events involving the speeding car and the autorickshaw.

The incident has once again raised concerns over speeding and dangerous overtaking on the busy Kalyan Road corridor, particularly on the flyover, where sudden manoeuvres by vehicles can leave little room for other motorists to react.

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