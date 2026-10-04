Khar, Bandra & Santacruz Residents Gather Over Late-Night Noise, Traffic Congestion And Parking Woes |

Mumbai: Residents from Khar, Bandra and Santacruz gathered at New Creation Housing Society on 5th Road, Khar West, on Saturday night to draw attention to the recurring late-night noise, public nuisance, traffic congestion and parking problems in the neighbourhood.

Quality Of Life Hit

The gathering was held from 9.30pm to 10.30pm, with residents seeking action to address what they said were the impact of late-night activity on sleep, families and the quality of life of people living in the area.

Residents had planned a peaceful walk from New Creation Society to an adjoining building on 5th Road. However, permission for the walk was not granted, following which the residents remained at the society premises and discussed their concerns.

Police Meet Residents

Senior Police Inspector Santosh Kate of Khar police station attended the gathering and interacted with the residents. According to residents, Kate said a coordination group for residents would be created and that a joint meeting involving the BMC and Traffic Department would be pursued. He also informed them that action on traffic-related issues had already been initiated.

Residents raised concerns over loud music and noise late at night, gatherings outside residential buildings, traffic congestion and honking, parking and vehicles obstructing access to buildings.

Helpline Issues Raised

They also claimed that they had tried contacting the police helpline 100 during late-night disturbances but had sometimes been unable to connect, particularly on weekends, and sought action on the issue.

Furkan Shaikh, a social activist, said the residents were not opposed to businesses operating in the area but wanted a balance between commercial activity and residents’ rights.

“We want businesses to operate, people to enjoy themselves, but residents should also be able to sleep peacefully, access their homes safely and live with dignity. This is not about residents versus businesses. It is about finding a balance,” he said.

Residents said the gathering was non-political and was not aimed at any particular pub, restaurant, business or individual. They said they wanted practical and sustained solutions to the neighbourhood’s recurring concerns.

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