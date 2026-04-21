Speeding Auto Rickshaw Kills 68-Year-Old Woman In Dombivli; Driver Booked | Representational Image

Dombivli: A 68-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries after being hit by a speeding auto rickshaw at Patharli Naka in Dombivli East. The Tilaknagar Police have registered a case against the rickshaw driver for rash and negligent driving under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The deceased has been identified as Rekha Uttam Kasurde (68), a resident of Khambalpada in Dombivli who was living with her son. The incident occurred around 10 days ago when Kasurde was crossing the road between Shelar Naka and Manjunath School. According to police a fast-moving auto rickshaw (MH-05-BG-6368) rammed into her, causing her to fall and sustain severe head injuries.

She was immediately rushed by her family members and locals to a private hospital in the MIDC area where she remained unconscious. Despite continuous medical efforts, she died three days later during treatment.

Following the incident her son Avinash Kasurde filed a complaint at Tilaknagar Police Station. Police officials reviewed CCTV footage from the accident site which reportedly shows the rickshaw driver speeding recklessly before hitting the victim. Based on the evidence, a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

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Local sources and transport observers point out that increasing competition among auto rickshaw drivers in Kalyan-Dombivli to secure more fares often leads to dangerous driving practices. Many drivers allegedly operate vehicles without proper documentation or run rented rickshaws, pushing them to maximize daily trips for higher earnings, often at the cost of public safety.

Police have stated that strict action will be taken against the accused driver, and efforts are ongoing to ensure accountability in the case.

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