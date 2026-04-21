Massive Oil Warehouse Fire In Bhiwandi Causes Heavy Losses, No Casualties Reported |

Bhiwandi: A massive fire broke out at an oil storage warehouse in the Khoni–Khadipar Gram Panchayat area near Bhiwandi on Tuesday morning causing widespread panic and resulting in heavy material losses. The incident occurred around 9:30 am at a facility located in the Mulchand Compound, where industrial oil was stored in large iron drums.

Inflammable oil led to rapid spread

According to officials, the highly inflammable nature of the stored oil led to the fire spreading rapidly across the warehouse within minutes. Eyewitnesses reported that flames quickly intensified, turning into a massive blaze that engulfed the entire structure. Thick plumes of black smoke rising high into the sky were visible from a distance, creating an atmosphere of fear among residents in nearby areas.

On receiving information, two fire engines from the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation’s fire brigade were immediately dispatched to the site. Fire personnel launched an intensive operation and battled the flames for nearly two hours before finally bringing the situation under control. Despite their efforts, the warehouse and the entire stock of oil stored inside were completely destroyed in the fire.

Cause yet unknown, probe underway

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported, which officials termed as a major relief. However, the financial losses are believed to be significant.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, normalcy returned to the area after the fire was extinguished, with residents heaving a sigh of relief following the swift response by the fire brigade.

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