CSMT-Amritsar Express Rescheduled By Four Hours, To Depart From Mumbai At 3.30 AM On April 22 | Representative Image

Mumbai: Central Railway’s Mumbai Division has announced the rescheduling of Train No. 11057, the CSMT-Amritsar Express, which was originally scheduled to depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 11.30 pm on Tuesday, April 21.

As per the official update issued by the Mumbai Division of Central Railway shared on X (formerlly Twitter), the train will now depart at 3.30 am on Wednesday, April 22, instead of its scheduled departure time the previous night.

Passengers who are scheduled to travel by the CSMT-Amritsar Express have been advised to take note of the revised departure time and plan their journey accordingly to avoid any last-minute confusion.

The railway administration has regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers.

Empty Local Coach Derails Near Dombivli Railway Station

A coach of an empty suburban local train derailed near Dombivli railway station on Monday morning, causing disruption to rail services on the busy Central line. The incident occurred at approximately 8:09 am when the rake was en route from Kalwa Car Shed to Kalyan Junction railway station.

A viral video of the incident shows the derailed local train stuck on the tracks. Meanwhile, a crowd gathered near the derailed local train. Many officegoers can be seen waiting for the local train at the platform.

According to preliminary information, one coach of the empty local rake derailed while approaching the station, leading to temporary operational hurdles. As the train was not in passenger service at the time of the incident, no injuries were reported, officials confirmed.

However, the derailment impacted suburban traffic during the morning rush hour. At least three UP-direction local trains were held up due to the obstruction on the tracks, resulting in delays for commuters travelling towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and other key destinations along the route.

Railway authorities rushed to the site soon after the incident to assess the situation and initiate restoration work. Efforts were also made to regulate train movement and minimise inconvenience to passengers. While the exact cause of the derailment is yet to be determined, an inquiry is expected to be launched to ascertain the reasons behind the incident.

According to latest updates, the rerailment was done at 10.10 am and normal operations resumed from 10.45 am after brief disruption of local train services for nearly 3 hours.