Speed Up VBG RAM G Scheme Implementation To Create More Jobs: Minister Bharat Gogawale

Maharashtra Minister Bharat Gogawale reviews the VBG RAM G scheme and directs officials to expand employment-generating works across the state | File Photo

Mumbai, August 25, 2026: Maharashtra Employment Guarantee Scheme Minister Bharat Gogawale has directed officials to accelerate the implementation of the VBG RAM G scheme and increase the number of works undertaken to provide more employment opportunities to needy citizens across the state.

Reviewing the progress of the scheme at a meeting held at Mantralaya on Monday, Gogawale said the Employment Guarantee Department plays a crucial role in providing jobs and financial support to rural families. He stressed that no eligible person should face a shortage of employment and called for better coordination among officials.

District Performance

Gogawale praised Nandurbar district for its performance under the scheme and expressed satisfaction over the progress in Ahilyanagar, Yavatmal, Nashik, Chandrapur, Jalgaon, Amravati, Nanded, Buldhana, Latur and Kolhapur. He directed districts with comparatively fewer ongoing works to immediately increase employment-generating activities.

The scheme now permits 318 types of works, including housing, school compound walls, toilets, water conservation, irrigation wells and disaster management-related projects. Gram panchayats have been asked to create awareness and ensure effective implementation.

Wage Payments And Housing

Gogawale also stressed timely payment of wages, warning that action would be taken if wage payments remained pending despite availability of funds. He directed officials to ensure workers complete e-KYC and maintain accurate records of attendance and work.

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He further ordered speedy completion of pending NREGA housing works and implementation of PMAY projects. Maharashtra has received a target of around 20 lakh houses under PMAY-2, while the government is pursuing the Centre for approximately Rs 2,850 crore in funds. Officials were also directed to prepare five-year development plans for every gram panchayat.

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