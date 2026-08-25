Maharashtra Govt Orders Crackdown On Unauthorised Deputation, Oral Appointments In Mantralaya; Sets September 10 Deadline

The Maharashtra government has directed Mantralaya departments to cancel appointments made without prescribed approvals and send employees back to their parent offices | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 25, 2026: The Maharashtra government has ordered the immediate cancellation of appointments made on deputation, loan basis or merely through oral orders in ministerial offices and Mantralaya departments, directing that such officers and employees be sent back to their parent departments by September 10.

The decision was announced through a circular issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) with the approval of the Chief Secretary.

The government said the move was aimed at strengthening administrative discipline, ensuring transparency in manpower management and preventing appointments that bypass the prescribed procedure.

According to the circular, Mantralaya is the highest administrative office of the Maharashtra government and handles sensitive policy and administrative work.

The government noted that a defined procedure already exists for providing officers and employees to ministers and for appointments through deputation or contractual arrangements.

However, instances have been reported where officials were appointed directly from outside offices on deputation, loan basis, contract or through oral instructions without obtaining the mandatory approvals.

The government has particularly flagged the appointment of technical personnel, including doctors, stenographers, teachers and engineers, who may not have adequate experience or training in Mantralaya procedures.

Such appointments, it said, can affect the functioning of both the parent department and the ministerial department and create administrative difficulties.

Verification Concerns Raised

The circular states that officials appointed through unauthorised arrangements often do not undergo essential verification of integrity certificates, character records, confidential reports and departmental inquiries.

The government has also ruled that retired employees belonging to abolished or “dying” cadres should not be given extensions through contractual appointments.

All ministerial offices and departments have been directed to cancel such appointments and ensure that the concerned employees return to their parent offices by September 10.

Reports confirming their joining at the parent departments must be submitted by September 15. If an employee fails to report back, salary payments should be stopped, with a report to the Chief Secretary’s office by September 20. Repetition of such appointments in the future could invite action under the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979.

Following cancellation of such appointments, their Mantralaya identity cards, face-recognition access and attendance facilities will also have to be discontinued immediately.

GAD Procedure Made Mandatory

The government has further directed that appointments to ministerial offices must strictly follow the prescribed GAD procedure. If additional staff are required beyond sanctioned strength, proposals for increasing or restructuring posts must be submitted for the Chief Minister’s approval, and recruitment must subsequently follow the established procedure.

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The circular also calls for a review of vacant posts in Mantralaya departments and proposes a dedicated administrative mechanism to improve manpower management, training, promotions and service-related matters of the ministerial cadre.

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