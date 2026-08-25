Maharashtra Orders Fire, Electrical And Structural Safety Audits Of All Government, Private & Hospitals

Maharashtra government has directed hospitals to conduct regular safety inspections covering fire systems, electrical installations and critical infrastructure | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 25, 2026: The Maharashtra government has ordered comprehensive fire, electrical and structural safety audits of all government, private and charitable hospitals across the state, with Health Minister Prakash Abitkar directing authorities to initiate the exercise on an urgent basis.

The move comes with the government placing greater emphasis on patient safety and emergency preparedness in healthcare institutions. Abitkar said the safety of every patient seeking treatment in a hospital is the government’s highest responsibility and warned that negligence in implementing fire-safety measures would not be tolerated.

According to the directions, hospitals will have to conduct fire audits along with inspections of electrical systems, building structures and other critical equipment and facilities. Detailed reports on the present safety status and deficiencies identified during the inspections will have to be submitted to the government.

The Health Department has already issued circulars and guidelines to healthcare institutions regarding fire prevention, emergency evacuation and electrical safety. Under the latest directions, hospitals will have to regularly assess their safety arrangements and rectify deficiencies within the stipulated time.

Focus On High-Risk Hospital Areas

Special attention will be given to high-risk and sensitive areas such as intensive care units (ICUs), neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), nurseries and operation theatres (OTs). Officials will assess the availability and functioning of fire-fighting equipment, emergency evacuation arrangements, electrical installations, medical gas pipeline systems and other critical infrastructure.

The inspections will also cover the preparedness of hospital staff to respond to emergencies. Employee training and mock fire drills will be reviewed to ensure that staff members are capable of safely evacuating patients, particularly those who are critically ill or unable to move independently.

The government has directed hospitals to record all deficiencies found during inspections and prepare a priority-based action plan to address them. Each building and block within a hospital complex will be brought under a fire-safety assessment cycle every six months.

Physical Inspections Ordered

Abitkar has specifically stressed that the exercise should not be limited to obtaining fire-audit certificates or completing paperwork. Authorities have been instructed to physically inspect facilities and verify whether safety systems are actually operational.

Responsibility for ensuring audits at government, private and charitable healthcare institutions has been assigned to hospital heads, divisional deputy directors, district civil surgeons, district health officers, municipal health officers and medical superintendents.

The government has also directed every healthcare institution to appoint a fire-safety nodal officer. These officers will regularly monitor fire-fighting systems, electrical safety, evacuation arrangements, staff training and mock drills and submit compliance reports to senior authorities.

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Institutional Heads To Be Held Accountable

Abitkar further warned that institutional heads would be held accountable if any untoward incident occurs because of delays in conducting safety audits or serious lapses in implementing prescribed measures.

The Health Department has also been asked to ensure regular submission of fire-safety assessment reports and effective implementation of national fire and life-safety guidelines issued by the Centre.

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