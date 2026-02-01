Speculation Over NCP National President Intensifies ; Praful Patel, Piyush Goyal Deny Claims |

Political drama high on the reunification talks of two NCP factions. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday firmly rejected NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) chief Sharad Pawar’s claim that talks on the reunification of the two Nationalist Congress Party factions had reached an advanced stage and that a date had even been finalised. Raising serious questions over the speculation, Fadnavis said no such discussions or decisions had been communicated to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a key alliance partner. However, NCP SP State President Shashikant Shinde took oath of ashesh of Ajit Pawar in support of reunification of two parties.

Alliance Consultation Questioned

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Fadnavis asked whether the NCP would take such a significant political decision without consulting the BJP?. “If the discussions had reached a final stage or if a date had been fixed, Ajit Pawar would have informed us. He was part of the government. Could such a decision be taken without sharing it with alliance partners?” the Chief Minister said.

Merger NCP’s Prerogative

Fadnavis clarified that while decisions regarding merger or reunification fall entirely within the domain of the NCP, coordination with alliance partners was expected. “The NCP is an independent party and has full authority to make its own decisions. However, as alliance partners, our only expectation is that they consult us before taking any formal decision. They have done so in the past and will continue to do so,” he added.

Speculation Creates Confusion

Responding to claims that Ajit Pawar had held talks on reunification, Fadnavis questioned the intent behind such speculation. “If Ajit Pawar was discussing reunification, was it to exit the NDA? Was he planning to leave the government? He was completely stable within the government. Creating confusion daily and amplifying it through an ecosystem is inappropriate,” he remarked.

Personal Bond Recalled

The Chief Minister also spoke emotionally about his personal equation with the late Ajit Pawar, stating that the two had spoken at length just a day before his tragic death. “Almost everything was shared with me. Even a day before his untimely demise, we spent nearly an hour talking. In such circumstances, indulging in low-level politics is not appropriate,” Fadnavis said.

Leadership Decision Respected

On the leadership transition within the NCP following Ajit Pawar’s demise, Fadnavis said the party had taken its own decision. “Today, there are two separate parties. Ajit Pawar’s faction decided that Sunetra Pawar should lead the party and take oath, and she did so. This decision is entirely that of the NCP, and as allies, we stand by their decisions,” he said.

Shinde Defends Merger Talks

Meanwhile, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) state president Shashikant Shinde said he did not wish to politicise the issue. He termed it unfortunate that an impression was being created that political advantage was being sought following Ajit Pawar’s death. “I swear on Ajit Pawar’s ashes that we had emotional ties and that discussions on merger had indeed taken place and were ongoing,” Shinde claimed.

Consultation Was Personal

Responding to Fadnavis’ assertion that Ajit Pawar would have informed him about any such talks, Shinde said it was Ajit Pawar’s personal decision whom to consult. “We had asked him whether he had spoken to senior leaders and allies. He told us that he had made a decision and had discussed it with seniors. After that, we did not feel it was right to question him further,” Shinde said, reiterating that the Sharad Pawar-led party had no intention of deriving political benefit from the situation.

Sunetra Pawar Sworn In

In a related development, Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar on Saturday became the first woman Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. She was allotted the excise, sports, minority development and Auqaf departments, but not the finance and planning portfolio previously held by her late husband.

Budget Responsibility Explained

Chief Minister Fadnavis, who currently holds the finance portfolio, confirmed that he will present the upcoming state budget. “The budget is not merely about delivering a speech. It involves extensive departmental meetings and preparations. It would not have been possible for Sunetra Pawar to immediately take on such a massive responsibility. We will take a call on this after the budget session,” he said.

Oath Timing Defended

Responding to criticism over the swift oath-taking ceremony of Sunetra Pawar, Fadnavis said decisions are often driven by circumstances. Citing precedent, he noted that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was sworn in even before the cremation of Indira Gandhi.

