Special Stamp Cover Recognising Spirit Of Volunteerism Released In Mumbai

The launch of a special stamp cover in Mumbai honors the spirit of volunteerism, highlighting community contributions | File Photo

Mumbai: A special stamp cover recognising the spirit of volunteerism was released by the Chief Post Master General Maharashtra with Project Mumbai on Wednesday. The first of its kind special cover, titled Change through Volunteerism, recognised the Daanutsav- the Joy of Giving festival.

On Wednesday, a special stamp cover was released at Mumbai’s General Post Office. The release was held in the philately and postal delivery section of GPO, surrounded by the postmen and women at work and was attended by philatelists and volunteers.

The special stamp cover, released for the first time in India, will be available across post offices in the country. It has an interesting and inclusive component with the young, not so young, differently-abled and mixed groups joining hands to bring about change.

Suchita Joshi, Postmaster General, Mumbai, philanthropists Jalaj Dani and Mona Mehta, Daanutsav volunteer Umesh Asher were among those with the hundreds of postal employees and philatelists present at the release.

Amitabh Singh, CPMG, said, “It's an honour to recognise the role of volunteers across India and the department of Post is privileged to play a role in playing a role in the slice of history. Kindness needs to be recognised and a special stamp cover is a befitting recognition.” Singh saluted NGO Project Mumbai for inspiring citizens to contribute their time for the wellbeing of others.

Shishir Joshi, founder and CEO of Project Mumbai, said, “Cities can grow only if its citizens feel a sense of ownership and contribute their time for its urban environment. All our initiatives are citizen led and that truly makes us volunteer led, Project Mumbai, which also celebrates its 6th anniversary, is now engaging thousands of citizens to beautify Mumbai's railway stations to celebrate the Joy of Giving festival from October 2.

The stamp cover has been designed by the members of Project Mumbai on the basis of conversation and thoughts about the kind of work carried out by them. It represents all forms of citizens that contribute their time for the betterment of society.

The design is a combination of people across age-groups, people with different strengths, capabilities and challenges coming from different situations of life. Representation of youth, teenagers, children, women, working professionals, elderly and specially abled people on the cover symbolises inclusivity and respects their contribution in the volunteerism space.