Mumbai: Normal Life Thrown Out Of Gear As Heavy Rainfall Causes Waterlogging In Mulund, Bhandup; Andheri Subway Temporarily Closed

Heavy rainfall on Wednesday disrupted normal life in the suburban regions of Mulund and Bhandup in Mumbai, causing waterlogging and traffic congestion.

Social media platforms were flooded with videos showing vehicles struggling to navigate waterlogged streets, including one where an auto-rickshaw appeared stranded amid a strong current of gushing rainwater.

Waterlogging started in Mulund & Bhandup ⚠️

Waterlogging started in Mulund & Bhandup ⚠️

More heavy rains to come for the rest of the day, Stay safe Mumbaikars! #MumbaiRains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in areas like Raigad, Pune, and Palghar for the next two days, with Mumbai and Thane likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall.

IMD Orange alert for Mumbai, Thane pushed to Sept 26, indicating heavy to very heavy rain. For Palghar there's a red alert for tomorrow Sept 26.

24 Sep, Heavy rainfall alerts for Maharashtra during next 4,5 days by IMD.

24 Sep, Heavy rainfall alerts for Maharashtra during next 4,5 days by IMD.

Pl keep watch on alerts by IMD

The forecast for the day predicted moderate to heavy showers along with thunderstorms across the city.

As the rain began early on Wednesday, overcast skies and breezy conditions prevailed, with intermittent showers in parts of the city.

The IMD has further warned of potentially very heavy rainfall during the night and early morning hours in isolated locations.

As per reports, the Andheri Subway in the Western suburbs of the city was also closed for over 30 minutes amid heavy rainfall.

Andheri subway



opened for commuters

opened for commuters

#MumbaiRains

Meanwhile, a video doing rounds on social media showed water leakage in a compartment of the Metro on Sept 24.

In response to the viral video, the official X handle of Mumbai Metro in a post said, "We regret the experience, @shivangisahu05. The station staff had highlighted this concern with the train. Accordingly, the specific train was withdrawn from service for a prompt inspection and fix. #haveaniceday."

We regret the experience, @shivangisahu05. The station staff had highlighted this concern with the train. Accordingly the specific train was withdrawn from service for a prompt inspection and fix. #haveaniceday

As per the IMD’s forecast, the weather is expected to remain severe until Thursday, with conditions improving by the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported a high tide early in the morning at 5.28 a.m., with another expected in the evening at 5.03 p.m. Low tides are also expected at 12.12 p.m. and later at 11.56 p.m., with fluctuating water levels throughout the day.

Temperatures in Mumbai are expected to range between 24°C and 29°C during this period, adding to the overall intensity of the weather situation. Authorities have advised citizens to stay indoors and avoid waterlogged areas to minimise risks.