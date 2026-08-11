Special ST Buses To Run For Mumbai Residents Travelling To Mahad, Mangaon, Poladpur For Ganeshotsav |

Mumbai: In a major relief for people from the Mahad-Mangaon-Poladpur constituency living in Mumbai, special bus services will be operated to facilitate their journey to their native villages in Konkan for Ganeshotsav.

The demand for the special services was raised by Maharashtra minister Bharat Gogawale with State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, keeping in view the large number of people travelling to Konkan during the festival.

Special Services To Operate On September 12 Night

Gogawale had requested that special buses be made available for residents of Mahad, Mangaon and Poladpur talukas residing in Mumbai on the night of Saturday, September 12, 2026, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, which will be celebrated on September 14.

Taking immediate cognisance of the demand, Sarnaik gave a positive response and directed the concerned officials to make arrangements for the special bus services. The decision is expected to provide significant relief to thousands of ‘Chakaramanis’ travelling from Mumbai to their native places for the festival.

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Buses To Ease Festive Travel Rush

A large number of people from Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra travel to Konkan during Ganeshotsav every year. The sudden surge in passengers puts considerable pressure on regular railway and bus services, often making travel difficult for passengers.

The special services are intended to provide a safer and more convenient travel option for people from the three talukas, particularly during the peak festive period.

Gogawale’s initiative to arrange additional transport facilities has been welcomed by residents and Ganesh devotees travelling to Konkan. The availability of dedicated buses is expected to ease the pressure on regular public transport services and facilitate smoother travel during the festival rush.

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