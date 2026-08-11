Sachin Ahir Reviews Healthcare Facilities At R A Podar Ayurvedic Hospital In Worli |

Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Sachin Ahir visited the R. A. Podar Ayurvedic Hospital in Worli and reviewed the medical facilities and overall functioning of the institution.

During his visit, Ahir inspected various departments of the hospital and took detailed information about the treatment facilities available to patients. He visited the Ayurvedic Panchakarma department and reviewed the advanced treatment methods being offered there.

Inspects Panchakarma Unit, Student Hostel Facilities

Ahir also inspected the hostel facilities provided to students pursuing medical education at the hospital and took stock of the amenities available to them.

He subsequently visited the hospital wards and interacted directly with patients undergoing treatment. He enquired about their health and treatment and expressed satisfaction over the healthcare services being provided to them.

Administration Directed To Ensure Quality Healthcare

“Access to the best, quality and comprehensive healthcare services is the right of every citizen. The administration should work promptly to ensure that patients do not face any inconvenience,” Ahir said while issuing instructions to the hospital administration.

The R. A. Podar Ayurvedic Hospital has made a significant contribution to the field of Ayurvedic medicine, and Ahir’s visit focused on assessing both its healthcare facilities and management.

Medical Superintendent and Dean of the hospital Sampada Sant, department head Datta Narvankar, corporator Vanita Narvankar and other officials and functionaries were present during the visit.

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