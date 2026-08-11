Maharashtra To Observe Water Conservation Week From August 15; ‘Walk For Water’ Planned Across Districts |

Maharashtra will observe ‘Water Conservation Week’ from August 15 to 21, culminating in ‘Water Conservation Day’ on August 21, with a series of awareness and community-led activities planned across the state, Soil and Water Conservation Minister Sanjay Rathod said on Tuesday.

Rathod directed district administrations and all concerned government agencies to work in coordination to increase public participation in soil and water conservation initiatives and spread the message of ‘Paani Adva, Paani Jirva’ (Save Water, Recharge Water).

Three-Kilometre Walkathon To Be Held Across Districts

Chairing a meeting through video conference, Rathod reviewed preparations with senior departmental officials, district collectors, chief executive officers of Zilla Parishads and district soil and water conservation officers.

August 21 is observed as Water Conservation Day in recognition of the contribution of former Maharashtra Chief Minister late Sudhakarrao Naik, who promoted the ‘Paani Adva, Paani Jirva’ campaign and helped build a statewide movement for water conservation.

Tribute To Sudhakarrao Naik’s Water Conservation Efforts

On August 21, a three-kilometre ‘Maha Walkathon – Walk for Water’ will be organised in every district. The initiative will be held under the theme 'Save Soil, Save Water, Secure Tomorrow’, with citizens, elected representatives, students, youth, government employees, NGOs and representatives from various sectors encouraged to participate.

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A state-level ‘Reel for Soil and Water Conservation’ competition will also be held for young people aged 15 to 30. Participants will be required to create 30-to-60-second Instagram reels highlighting soil and water conservation.

The government will additionally conduct a statewide ‘Water Conservation Campaign’ from August 15, 2026, to January 26, 2027. Activities will include competitions in schools and colleges, the ‘One School-One Recharge Pit’ initiative and Jalmitra/Jaldoot programmes.

On August 21, schools will pay tribute to late Sudhakarrao Naik and administer a soil and water conservation pledge to students. Activities in rural and urban areas will include cleaning water sources, tree plantation, foundation-laying and inauguration of farm ponds and other water conservation projects.

Rathod said water conservation is a collective responsibility of both the government and citizens and appealed to people to participate in large numbers to help build a water-secure and prosperous Maharashtra.

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