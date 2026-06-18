Special Intensive Revision Of Electoral Rolls To Begin In Panvel From June 30 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Navi Mumbai: A Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will commence across Panvel taluka from June 30 as part of a statewide exercise launched by the Election Commission of India to ensure voter lists are accurate, transparent and up to date.

Preparatory meetings for the campaign were held on Wednesday at Phadke Natyagruha under the guidance of Additional District Election Officer Mangesh Chitale and in the presence of Electoral Registration Officer Pawan Chandak for the 188 Panvel Assembly constituency.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Electoral Registration Officers Minakshi Bhamare, Nanasaheb Kamathe, Ramesh Chavan, Sambhaji Shelar and Sameer Watharkar, along with Media Centre Coordinator Ravikiran Ghodke, Panvel Municipal Corporation Deputy Commissioners Swarup Kharge and Abhishek Paradkar, revenue officials and municipal staff.

Under the campaign, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will conduct door-to-door verification of voters between June 30 and July 29, 2026. During these visits, voters will be able to update or correct details such as their names, addresses, photographs and other information in the electoral roll.

Officials said the exercise will also focus on identifying and verifying entries belonging to deceased voters, individuals who have migrated and duplicate registrations. Necessary action will be taken to remove such entries, making the voter list more reliable and error-free.

Following the verification process, a draft electoral roll will be published in August 2026. Citizens will then be given an opportunity to file claims and objections regarding entries in the list.

After scrutiny and disposal of all claims and objections, the final electoral roll is expected to be published in October 2026, according to Electoral Registration Officer Pawan Chandak.

The review process will include preparation and training activities, printing of forms and documents, house visits by BLOs, rationalisation of polling stations, publication of draft rolls, receipt and disposal of claims and objections, issuance of notices and publication of the final electoral roll.

Election officials described the revision exercise as particularly significant, noting that the electoral roll prepared through this campaign will serve as the definitive voter list for future electoral processes.

The administration has appealed to housing society office-bearers and residents to cooperate with BLOs during their visits and keep the required documents ready to facilitate verification. Citizens have also been urged to check whether their names are included in the electoral roll and actively participate in the process to ensure the voter list remains accurate and comprehensive.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/