Special court rejects Anil Deshmukh’s bail plea for transfer to private hospital for shoulder surgery

A special court here on Friday rejected the application filed by Maharashtra's former home minister Anil Deshmukh to undergo a shoulder surgery at a private hospital and said he could get the medical procedure done at the state-run J J Hospital in the city.

Deshmukh had sought permission to be temporarily shifted to a private hospital of his choice to undergo the surgery and treatment for his dislocated shoulder. The NCP leader said he would bear the expenses.

Additional Sessions Judge RN Rokade, Special Judge for Members of Parliament and Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, has directed the former minister to get operated at the JJ Hospital.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had, however, opposed the plea and said that the J J Hospital was well-equipped with qualified doctors to perform the surgery.

Deshmukh was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in November last year in a money laundering case. At present he is in judicial custody.

A detailed order is awaited.

Deshmukh had approached the Mumbai Court stating that he was suffering from various ailments and had been in jail for over six months. Deshmukh said that after he suffered a fall in prison in April, he was taken to JJ hospital where he was suggested to have a surgery.

ED said it was not opposing Deshmukh's plea for surgery but opposed the plea for transfer to private hospital since the JJ Hospital was competent and provided the best treatment.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 08:08 PM IST