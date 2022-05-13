Special court rejects Nawab Malik’s medical bail plea

A special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), on Friday, rejected temporary bail application of Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik but allowed him to take treatment at a private hospital.

Special Judge RN Rokade refused to grant temporary medical bail to Malik. While allowing Malik to get treated at private hospital, the court has permitted one of his daughters to remain present during the treatment.

The court also pulled up Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials for not taking Malik to a doctor who had been treating his condition since beginning.

The directions were passed by the special court while hearing a temporary bail application filed by Malik seeking release from the Arthur Road Jail for six weeks.

Malik was arrested by the ED in an alleged money laundering case involving underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Malik was taken to JJ hospital earlier this month for medical emergency, however, he was discharged and was taken back to Arthur Road prison.

ED opposed the application stating that since Malik had already been transferred to a government hospital which is considered the best hospital for treatment, transfer to private hospital would not be required.

A detailed order is awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 07:10 PM IST