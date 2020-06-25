Sheena Bora murder case: Special CBI court rejects Sanjeev Khanna’s temporary bail plea

A special CBI court on Wednesday rejected the temporary bail plea of Sanjeev Khanna, Indrani Mukerjea’s ex-husband and a co-accused in the Sheena Bora murder case.

The bail plea had been filed by Khanna through his advocate Niranjan Mundargi last month following the High Power Committee (HPC) decision in which it no longer included the offence of murder among the list of offences classified as exceptions to applying for interim bail due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mundargi had told the court that Khanna had not applied for bail ever since his bail application filed on merits had been rejected in 2016 and it was only in the dangerous situation of the pandemic that he seeks interim bail.

The CBI, which is the prosecuting agency in the case, had opposed his bail plea arguing that he could abscond as he is not a resident of the city and there is possibility that he tampers with witnesses.

Mundargi had argued that Khanna does not wish to travel to Kolkata where his residence is and would abide by any conditions imposed by the court - even that of attending the police station twice a week instead of once is usually directed.

Sanjeev Khanna was arrested from Kolkata in August 2015. He is accused of involvement in the abduction, murder of Sheena in 2012 and disposal of her body in a deserted spot off Pen-Khopoli road in Raigad.