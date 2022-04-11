Mumbai Police was alerted about MSRTC protests outside Sharad Pawar's residence on April 4

The ongoing strike since October last year by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Friday took an ugly turn after over 100 striking workers staged angry protests outside the NCP Chief Sharad Pawar’s Silver Oak residence in south Mumbai.

After the incident, state home minister Dilip Walse Patil said that a probe will be conducted to find out where the intelligence failure occurred.

However, now it has come to light that the Special Branch of Mumbai Police had alerted the joint Commissioner of Police (law and order) Vishwas Nagre Patil about probable protests at Silver Oak and Matoshri on April 4.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 04:51 PM IST