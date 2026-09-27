'Speak Marathi Or Go Back To UP': Heated Argument Erupts Between Women Passengers On Mumbai Local Train Over Language| VIDEO |

Mumbai: A viral video circulating on social media shows two women engaged in a heated argument aboard a Mumbai local train over the Marathi language. In the video, the women are seen involved in a verbal clash inside the ladies’ compartment, with the argument reportedly centred on language.

Argument over language on local train

In a video posted on X, a Marathi-speaking woman and a woman allegedly from Uttar Pradesh are purportedly seen arguing over which language should be spoken. The argument quickly escalates, with one of the women allegedly telling the other to speak Marathi or go back to Uttar Pradesh.

“Speak Marathi in Maharashtra” — a language argument turns ugly inside a train.



A group of women can be heard arguing with a passenger from UP over which language should be spoken.



The argument quickly escalates, with the women telling her to speak Marathi or go back to UP.… pic.twitter.com/yRjfWMouEw — Gems Of Railway (@GemsOfRailway) September 26, 2026

The purported video shows one Maharashtrian woman allegedly saying, “If you can't speak Marathi, go back to your UP. Here, only our language will be spoken.”

Another woman, who is allegedly from Uttar Pradesh, is heard responding, “Why should we go? You go to UP.”

As the argument escalates, the women are also allegedly seen hurling abuses at each other.

Social media users react

As the video circulated online, several social media users reacted to the confrontation. One user commented, “Mumbai was never a part of Maharashtra, it was state of Bombay Presidency, belonged to Gujarat, Gujarat gave away after bloody riots, Hutatma Chowk is witness to that riots. Nobody has right to tell anyone to speak specific language in Bombay, I would not call it Mumbai, it's Bombay.”

While, another user commented, “Where should we speak Marathi? Can we destroy the third-largest spoken Indian language and accept only Hindi? What is the problem with Marathi? Have you heard what that Hindi-speaking lady said about Marathi?”

The incident has triggered a discussion on social media after videos of the confrontation circulated online. The viral video subsequently shows other passengers witnessing the brawl, while a few women travelling alongside one of the women are seen confronting the other woman.

However, the exact details regarding the station where the brawl took place and what led to the confrontation between the women inside the compartment remain to be ascertained.