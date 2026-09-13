SP MLA Rais Shaikh Seeks Two-Month Extension For Maharashtra SIR Deadline Over Voter Roll Discrepancies

Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh | X/@rais_shaikh

Mumbai: Alleging that lakhs of eligible voters have been left out of the draft electoral rolls published during the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh has sought a two-month extension of the September 30 deadline to rectify discrepancies and ensure that no eligible voter is denied the right to vote.

Eligible Voters Allegedly Missing From Draft Rolls

In a letter to the state Chief Electoral Officer, Shaikh said several errors had surfaced during the revision exercise, with names of eligible voters missing from the draft rolls despite their having submitted registration applications and valid documents and received acknowledgment receipts.

He said applications for new voter registration (Form 6) and corrections or change of address (Form 8) were still pending at the Booth Level Officer (BLO) level. He also alleged that voters affected by discrepancies or “no linkage” had not received notices, SMSes or phone calls from the election authorities, leaving them uncertain about whether their names would figure in the final rolls.

The issue, he said, was particularly evident in Bhiwandi, Madanpura, Mankhurd and Govandi.

Read Also Nerul Man Crushed To Death Under Car After Parking Dispute In Shiravane, Two Arrested For Murder

Shaikh also cited repeated server-related problems on the Election Commission’s website and mobile application, which he said were making it difficult for citizens to submit forms or track applications. He added that BLOs were reluctant to work during the festival holiday period.

He has demanded that voters possessing SIR acknowledgment receipts be included in the final rolls, pending applications be disposed of immediately and an offline, in-person application drive be conducted to address problems with the online system.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/