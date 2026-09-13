Nerul Man Crushed To Death Under Car After Parking Dispute In Shiravane, Two Arrested For Murder | AI

Mumbai: In a brawl between two groups over a minor parking issue, a third person who intervened to pacify them was allegedly crushed to death under a car in Shiravane on Saturday morning. The accused allegedly drove a Creta over the 33-year-old man twice before fleeing the spot, and later returned with a hockey stick to attack two others who had witnessed the incident.

Victim Tried To Pacify Groups

The deceased, Ranjitsingh Daljit Shergill (33), a Panvel resident, had allegedly stepped in to intervene when the dispute between the two groups escalated outside Mini Mahal Hotel. The Nerul police have arrested two accused identified as Satish Tayde, a Nerul resident, and Kaleem Sheikh, a resident of Koparkhairane. Two other accused, both from Karjat, are still wanted.

The incident began at around 7 am when Ashutosh Anil Morjkar (33), a manager at a Belapur restaurant, went to the hotel with his friend Mubin, a DJ at a Belapur hotel. According to Morjkar's statement, the two had earlier consumed alcohol at Sunrise Hotel before going to the neighbouring Mini Mahal Hotel for food. Mubin parked his two-wheeler outside the hotel and stepped out to smoke.

Two-Wheeler Dispute Escalates

When Mubin did not return, Morjkar went outside at around 7.45 am and found him arguing with four men. Several two-wheelers parked near the hotel gate had allegedly been knocked over. Mubin told Morjkar that the men had kicked the vehicles, triggering the argument.

Morjkar tried to mediate and suggested that the matter be taken to the police station. However, the accused allegedly abused and threatened him. Two of the men subsequently left, while the other two proceeded towards a Creta parked in a lane.

Accused Allegedly Threatened Complainant

According to the complaint, the driver refused to go to the police station and threatened Morjkar, saying he would not let him leave alive.

The driver allegedly then reversed the Creta at high speed, knocking down flower pots and two-wheelers, before driving towards Sujal Vishnu Khedkar (21), a Nerul resident who was standing nearby. Khedkar was thrown aside by the vehicle.

Witnesses Attacked After Incident

The car then allegedly headed towards Shergill, who was attempting to pacify the group. Shergill fell to the ground after being hit. The driver allegedly reversed the vehicle and drove over Shergill twice before fleeing towards the main road.

Morjkar rushed to Shergill and began administering CPR. The Creta allegedly returned after some time, following which one of the accused, who was seated in the rear, got out carrying a hockey stick. He allegedly threatened Morjkar before striking him on the head and both hands.

Morjkar and Khedkar were subsequently taken to Minatai Thackeray Hospital by their acquaintances Ajay Sudhakar Khillare (28) and Rishika Nagesh Karkera (26). Morjkar later learnt at the hospital that Shergill had succumbed to his injuries.

The Nerul police registered the case under Sections 103(1) (murder), 109(1) (attempt to murder), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the BNS. Police arrested Tayde and Sheikh during the investigation, while efforts are underway to trace the two remaining accused from Karjat.

"We are examining CCTV footage and other technical evidence to establish the sequence of events and determine the individual roles of the accused. Also, we are looking for two other accused. The deceased worked in a BPO," said ACP Sandesh Naik.

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