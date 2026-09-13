OHE Wire Snaps At Kalyan Station, Kasara Route Train Services Halt For 45 Minutes, Commuters Face Disruption | AI

Kalyan: Train services on the Kasara route were disrupted for around 45 minutes on Sunday after an overhead equipment (OHE) wire snapped at Kalyan railway station, bringing the movement of local and express trains on the down line to a temporary halt and causing inconvenience to hundreds of commuters.

Wire Snaps At Platform No. 2

According to railway officials, the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when an overhead wire on the Kasara-bound local line at Platform No. 2 suddenly snapped. The technical fault immediately affected train movement towards Kasara, forcing railway authorities to temporarily stop services on the down line.

Several local and express trains were affected by the disruption. The impact was also felt on the up route as trains remained halted at platforms, leading to crowding and confusion among passengers at one of the busiest railway stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Railway Teams Rush For Repairs

Soon after receiving information about the fault, senior railway engineers and technical teams rushed to the spot. Repair work was launched on a war footing to restore the damaged OHE and resume train operations at the earliest.

As a safety measure during the repair work, the power supply to Platforms No. 3, 4 and 5 was temporarily switched off. Railway authorities also made operational changes to minimise the impact on passengers, with some train services being handled through Platforms No. 6 and 7.

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Meanwhile, officers and personnel of the Kalyan Railway Protection Force (RPF) were deployed at the station to manage the growing crowd and ensure passenger safety. Commuters waiting for Kasara-bound and other affected trains faced considerable inconvenience as services remained disrupted.

After nearly 45 minutes of intensive repair work, railway engineers successfully restored the damaged overhead wire. Train services were subsequently resumed and operations on the affected route were gradually brought back to normal.

The incident once again highlighted how a technical fault at the busy Kalyan junction can trigger a cascading impact on suburban and long-distance train services. Railway officials said normal operations were restored after the OHE repair, though passengers faced significant inconvenience during the disruption.

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