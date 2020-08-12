Southbound arm of WEH partially opened for traffic after the landslide

A week after a landslide incident near Malad on the Western Express Highway, the Mumbai Traffic Police have reopened three of the five lanes shut on the south bound arm. The reopening of lanes will subsequently ease the traffic snarls on the Western Express Highway (WEH) and cut down on the congestion time.

The traffic police partially reopened the south bound arm of the WEH, a week after the incessant rains resulted in a landslide on August 4 leading to closure of the patch between Kandivali and Malad, which led to a chaotic traffic snarl amid peak office hours.

While the traffic was severely affected and was diverted on the north bound with a contra lane, three out of five lanes of the south bound WEH were reopened for vehicular movement on Tuesday. The past week, when the traffic was diverted to the contra lane, it led to a huge congestion in the affected patch, resulting in a delay of at least 20 minutes during peak hours.

In a bid to beat the traffic snarls, many motorists had to take a reroute of either SV Road or Link Road, which added at least 15 minutes in their daily commute. A motorist, Harish Gala said, "I travelled to my workplace using the Link Road to commute from Dahisar to Khar, as I wanted to completely avoid getting stuck in WEH traffic and waste my time."