South Solapur Development: Jaykumar Gore Chairs Review Meeting, Directs Fast-Tracking Of Key Projects

Jaykumar Gore reviews development projects in South Solapur at Mantralaya meeting | File Photo

Mumbai, April 21: A comprehensive review meeting was held at the Mantralaya under the chairmanship of Jaykumar Gore to address various pending issues in the South Solapur Assembly constituency. The meeting focused on accelerating overall development in the region, with special emphasis on key sectors.

Focus on core infrastructure sectors

During the meeting, officials were directed to prioritise improvements in education, healthcare, roads, and other essential infrastructure. It was stressed that the condition of schools in rural areas must be upgraded to ensure students receive quality education. Similarly, health sub-centres and hospitals should be strengthened to provide timely and efficient medical services to citizens.

Addressing basic amenities gaps

Authorities were also instructed to ensure that there are no gaps in basic amenities such as crematorium facilities and road connectivity. Special attention was given to villages located in border areas, where officials were asked to immediately resolve issues related to water supply, electricity, roads, education, and healthcare.

Religious site development discussed

The meeting also discussed the development plan for the religious site at Hattarsang Kudala Sangam in Solapur district. Efforts will be made to secure approval from the high-powered and apex committees and to mobilise the necessary funds for its development.

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Call for faster implementation

Chairing the meeting, Gore emphasised that development in South Solapur should not remain limited to paperwork or announcements but must be visible on the ground in every village.

He instructed the administration to work with greater speed and efficiency, ensuring no compromise in critical sectors such as education, healthcare, and basic infrastructure.

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