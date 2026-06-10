South Mumbai Water Supply Hit As Malabar Hill Reservoir Valve Malfunctions; BMC Restores Services After Emergency Repairs

Mumbai, June 9: A valve malfunction at the Malabar Hill Reservoir disrupted water supply to parts of South Mumbai’s Walkeshwar area on Tuesday morning, affecting localities such as Banganga, Sagar Nagar and Ramkund Nagar. The BMC carried out repair work on a war footing and restored supply through alternative arrangements by 11 am.
Disruption details
The valve malfunction at the Malabar Hill Reservoir was detected at around 7.44 am on Tuesday. The disruption affected key localities including Walkeshwar Road, the stretch between Bandstand and Teen Batti, the area from Teen Batti to Lok Bhavan, as well as Banganga, Sagar Nagar and Ramkund Nagar.
Repair and restoration
According to officials, repair teams were immediately deployed and restoration work was undertaken on a war footing to minimise inconvenience to residents.
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“The valve fault impacted the morning water supply cycle in the affected areas. However, repair work was completed expeditiously and water supply was restored by around 11 am,” said a civic official from the D Ward.
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