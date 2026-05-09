South Mumbai Water Crisis: Supply Restored In Phases After Major Pipeline Leak Disrupts Several Areas

Residents queue for water as several South Mumbai localities face shortages following a major pipeline leak | Representational Image

Mumbai, May 10: Several parts of South Mumbai faced a severe water shortage over the past few days, forcing residents to rely on water tankers for essential needs.

The crisis was caused by a leak in a 1,650 mm diameter main water pipeline on Dr E. Moses Road.

After repair work was completed, water supply was restored in phases, bringing relief to residents on Saturday.

Residents struggle amid water shortage

Areas such as Lamington Road, Grant Road East, Tardeo, Mumbai Central Station, Shuklaji Street and adjoining localities experienced water cuts or low-pressure supply since Wednesday.

Tejal Patel, a resident of Nagpada, said, “We have been facing a water crisis since Wednesday. Since the disruption was unannounced, we had no water even for daily necessities and had to call a tanker. We could finally breathe a sigh of relief on Saturday.”

However, certain pockets including Grant Road, Mumbadevi and Mazgaon continued to receive water at low pressure.

Public representatives raise concerns

"There has been an acute water shortage in South Mumbai. People are out of their homes and on the streets since early morning. Some areas received no water, while others faced severe shortages,” said MLA Amin Patel in a social media post.

Sonal Jamsutkar, a Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator from the Byculla area, said, "Areas such as Motishah Lane and Mazgaon-Tadwadi have been facing severe water shortages for the past few years, which worsened during the past three to four days. We have arranged water tankers in some areas where it was required."

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Pipeline leak caused disruption

A civic official said that several areas in South Mumbai experienced a water shortage after a leak occurred in a 1,650 mm diameter main water pipeline on Dr E. Moses Road.

The leak was attributed to the proximity of ongoing arch stormwater drain construction nearby.

Repair work was completed ahead of schedule within 44 hours on Friday, and the water supply has since been restored.

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