 South Mumbai Districts' Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission Directs Insurance Firm To Compensate For Farmer’s Family
Pranali LotlikarUpdated: Friday, July 12, 2024, 01:45 AM IST
South Mumbai Commission Directs Insurance Firm To Compensate For Farmer’s Family | Representational Image

The South Mumbai district’s consumer dispute redressal commission has. Awarded compensation to five farmer families who had lost their family members in an accident. The commission has asked the insurance firms Universal Sompo Insurance company and Oriental Insurance company to pay compensation of Rs 2 lakhs to each of the families along with a nine percent interest rate on the amounts from the date of their respective filing of the cases.

A Pune resident Kalpana Gund, Ahmednagar resident Vidya Bothe, Solapur Resident Ranjana Nikam, and Gadchiroli resident Shevanta Kawale had filed a case against the former company, which Jyoti Lanjedaar, a Bhandara resident had filed a case against the latter company.

The insurance money was claimed under an insurance scheme which was awarded by the government under the title ‘farmers accident policy’. The claim was repudiated by the insurance companies stating that they were not eligible for the claims, citing various reasons.

The commission, however, rejected the arguments placed by the insurance company, thus directing them to pay the amount to the families.

Details of the five claimants-

Kalpana Gund (51) Pune, husband, died after hitting a sugarcane filled vehicle which was without reflectors in February 2020

Vidya Bothe (41) Ahmednagar - Husband dies in a road accident on February 2018 

Ranjana Nikam  (46)  Solapur , son died in August 2020 while doing plumbing work on site 

Shevanta Somnath kawale (41) - Gadchiroli,  husband died in a motorcycle accident in February 2020

Jyoti Lanjedaar (32) Bhandara - husband died in a road accident 

Farmer accidental insurance March 2019  

