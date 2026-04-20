 South Mumbai Braces For 18 Hour Water Cut On April 22-23 Amid BMC Upgrade Work - Check Affected Areas
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HomeMumbaiSouth Mumbai Braces For 18 Hour Water Cut On April 22-23 Amid BMC Upgrade Work - Check Affected Areas

South Mumbai Braces For 18 Hour Water Cut On April 22-23 Amid BMC Upgrade Work - Check Affected Areas

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has announced an 18-hour water supply disruption across several parts of South Mumbai on April 22 and 23. The shutdown is part of infrastructure upgrades aimed at improving long-term water distribution. Residents have been advised to store water in advance and take precautions after the supply resumes.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Monday, April 20, 2026, 07:02 PM IST
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Mumbai, April 20: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has announced a scheduled water supply disruption across several parts of south Mumbai to facilitate crucial infrastructure upgrades. The move is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the city’s ageing distribution network and improve long term efficiency.

Work At Shivdi To Impact Supply

According to civic officials, the project involves the installation of two large butterfly valves on a key pipeline connected to the Bhandarwada Hill Reservoir tunnel. The work will be carried out at Shivdi along Haji Bunder Road in F South ward.

The operation is set to begin at 10:00 AM on April 22 and will continue until 4:00 AM on April 23, lasting nearly 18 hours. During this period, water supply will be either completely shut or reduced in several areas.

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Multiple Wards To Be Affected

The disruption will impact parts of A, B, C, E and F South wards. In A ward, key locations including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, St George Hospital and nearby areas will face a complete shutdown.

In B ward, areas such as Umarkhadi, Dongri, Mohammed Ali Road and surrounding localities will see either supply cuts or disruption extending into the next morning. C ward areas including Bora Bazaar and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road are expected to face cuts on April 23.

E ward will experience mixed conditions, with Mazgaon and Dockyard Road facing shutdown, while Nagpada, Agripada and Byculla are likely to receive low pressure supply. Major hospitals including JJ, Kasturba and Nair may also be affected.

In F South ward, areas like Sewri, Wadala East and Abhyudaya Nagar will see water cuts, while Lalbaug, Parel and Dadar may face low pressure. Hospitals such as KEM, Tata and Wadia will receive reduced supply during the period.

Advisory For Residents

The civic body has urged residents to store adequate water in advance and use it carefully. As a safety measure, citizens have been advised to boil and filter drinking water for a few days after supply resumes.

Officials have appealed for cooperation, stating that the temporary inconvenience is necessary to improve Mumbai’s water distribution system.

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