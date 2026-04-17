Attention Mumbaikars! BMC Announces 5 Per Cent Water Cut From April 20–27 Across 12 Wards For Key Tunnel Maintenance Work; Check Affected Areas

Mumbai to face temporary water cut as BMC undertakes maintenance work on key water supply tunnels | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 16: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will undertake charging, flushing, chlorination, and de-chlorination works for the water supply system through its water tunnels.

These operations are scheduled from April 20 to April 27. As a result, a 5% water cut will be implemented across 12 civic wards in the Island City and the eastern suburbs during this period.

Water tunnel operations

To improve water supply pressure, the BMC has constructed Water Tunnel 1, which is operational from Amar Mahal (Hegdewar Garden) to Wadala (Pratiksha Nagar) and further to Parel. Similarly, Water Tunnel 2 is also continuously operational, running from Amar Mahal (Hegdewar Garden) to the Trombay low-level reservoir and further to the Trombay high-level reservoir.

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Affected areas

The charging, flushing, chlorination, and de-chlorination works of these tunnels will take about a week. Due to this, the 5% water cut will be implemented during this period in areas including Kurla East, Mankhurd, Deonar, Govandi, Ghatkopar, Bhandup, and Mulund in the eastern suburbs, as well as Fort, Churchgate, Dongri, Marine Lines, Byculla, Parel, Sewree, Wadala, and Sion in the Island City.

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