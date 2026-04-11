Attention Mumbaikars! BMC Announces 18-Hour Water Cut On April 16–17 For Pipeline Upgrade Work; Check Affected Areas

BMC announces water supply disruption in several Mumbai areas due to pipeline upgrade work | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 11: The BMC will install two 1500 mm diameter butterfly valves on the Sewree Tunnel–Bhandarwada Hill Reservoir pipeline at Haji Bunder Road. The work will be carried out for 18 hours, from 10 am on April 16 to 4 am on April 17.

As a result, water supply will be suspended in parts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Masjid Bunder, Memonwada, Mazgaon, Sewree, Wadala, and Dadar, while some areas will receive low-pressure supply during the shutdown period.

Purpose of the work

The work is aimed at improving the water supply system for Bhandarwada Hill Reservoir, Fosbery Hill Reservoir, and Golanji Hill Reservoir. During the installation work, water supply will be disrupted in five civic wards of Mumbai on April 16–17.

Areas including Tandel, Samuel Mohammed Umar Kokil Marg, I.M.M., Y.M. Road, Dongri, Khadak, Ismail Mohalla, Dhobi Galli, Sheriff Devji Street, V.V. Chandan, Dariyasthan, Kazi Syed, Syed Mukri, Issaji, Nrusinghnath, Jangikar, Raghunath Maharaj, Old Bengalipura, Bhandari, Abhaychand Gandhi Marg, Lokmanya Tilak Marg (L.T. Road), Nishanpada, and Masjid Bunder will face disruption, with water supply remaining suspended on April 17.

Low-pressure and shutdown areas

In areas such as Imamwada, I.R. Road, Mohammad Ali Road, Memonwada, Piru Galli, Kambekar Street, Nakhoda, Kolsa Street, Narayan Dhuru Street, and Abdul Rehman Street, water supply will be at low pressure on April 17.

Additionally, areas including Nandlal Jani Marg, Liladhar Shah Marg, Dana Bunder, Sant Tukaram Road, P.D’Mello Road, and Wadi Bunder will face complete shutdown on April 16.

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Advisory for residents

BMC has advised citizens to store sufficient water in advance and use it judiciously during the shutdown period. They are also requested to boil and filter drinking water for the next 4–5 days.

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