Mumbai: South actor Shwetha Kumari remanded in judicial custody in drugs case

Shwetha Kumari, who has acted in Telugu and Kannada films, was on Thursday remanded in judicial custody by a magistrate court in the city in connection with a drugs case in which she was arrested recently.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested the 27-year-old on Monday from a hotel in Mira - Bhayandar area and claimed to have recovered 400 gms of Mephedrone from her possession.

On Thursday, as her custodial interrogation with the agency ended, she was produced before the court again. The agency did not seek her custody for interrogation any further and she was remanded in judicial custody by the court for 14 days.

The agency had claimed that its probe into drug supply in Maharashtra and Goa had brought it to her. In the recent past, the agency had made multiple arrests in connection with the drugs case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Part of their arrests had been of Rajput’s then partner Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty. Rhea had managed to get bail in the case from the Bombay High Court after spending a month in prison. Showik, however, got bail after three months in jail.