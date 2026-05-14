'Source Of Pride For Maharashtra': CM Devendra Fadnavis, Other Leaders Pay Tribute To Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj On His Birth Anniversary

Mumbai: Political leaders across Maharashtra paid heartfelt tributes to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj on his 369th birth anniversary, remembering the bravery, scholarship, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to Swarajya. Born on 14 May 1657, Sambhaji Maharaj was the second Chhatrapati of the Maratha Empire who ruled from 1681 to 1689. He was the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji, the founder of the Marathas.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis paid humble tributes to Dharmaveer and described Sambhaji Maharaj as a scholar and fearless warrior whose courage and sacrifice for Swarajya continue to inspire generations and remain a matter of pride for Maharashtra. Not just this, he also paid floral tributes to the Swarajyarakshak at his official residence in Mumbai today.

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Read Also Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Death Anniversary: Interesting Facts To Know About The Maratha Warrior

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Deputy CM Eknath Shinde called him a great warrior, describing him as mighty as the Himalayas and a steadfast protector of righteousness and Swarajya.

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Deputy CM and NCP leader Sunetra Pawar also paid 'tricentenary salutations' to the Swarajya Rakshak, and she praised Sambhaji Maharaj's unbroken pride and indomitable bravery. She added, "Even in the most adverse circumstances, he never bowed his head before the enemy. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj stands as a unique symbol of patriotism, courage, scholarship, and sacrifice," adding that he carved an unassailable place in history through his valour.

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Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde paid a hundred salutations to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and said that the leader carried forward the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj's thoughts with even greater brilliance and awakened the entire nation from the shackles of slavery through his sacrifice.

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Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray also paid tribute to the Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati with Triumphant salutations.

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Chhatrapati Sambhaji was born at Purandar fort to Saibai, Chhatrapati Shivaji's first wife. His mother died when he was two years old, and he was raised by his paternal grandmother, Jijabai.

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