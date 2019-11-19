Sopan Maharaj killed, 15 injured after JCB runs into procession near Pune

On Tuesday morning, an accident took place in which Sopan Maharaj, descendant of Sant Namdev Maharaj who was killed. In the accident two people were killed and at least 15 were injured.

According to reports, the incident took place in Dive Ghat area near Pune, when a JCB ran into a Dindi or a procession of Warkaris. The deceased have been identified as Sopan Maharaj Namdas (36) and Atul Mahadev Alshi (24). The injured are undergoing treatment at Nobel Hospital in Hadapsar.

The accident took place 20 kilometres away from Pune city around 9 am when a Dindi procession of Warkaris was on its way to Alandi in Pune district from Pandharpur in Solapur district as part of the centuries old tradition.