Soon, sound of Indian musical instruments for horns of vehicles: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said he was planning to bring a law under which only the sound of Indian musical instruments can be used as a horn for vehicles. Gadkari said he was also studying the sirens used by ambulances and police vehicles and replace them with a more pleasant tune played on the All India Radio. Gadkari said he put an end to red beacons.

"Now I want to put an end to these sirens as well. Now I am studying the sirens (used by) ambulances and police. An artist composed a tune of Akashwani and it was played early in the morning. I am thinking of using that tune for ambulances so that people feel pleasant. It is so irritating, especially after ministers pass by, the sirens are used at full volume. This also harms the ears,” he said.

"I am studying this and soon planning to make a law that the horns of all vehicles should be in Indian musical instruments so that it is pleasant to hear. Flute, tabla, violin, mouth organ, harmonium," Gadkari said.

The Union minister said the new Mumbai-Delhi highway worth Rs 1 lakh crore is already under construction, but it goes through Bhiwandi and reaches the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust - the periphery of Mumbai. Gadkari said the ministry is already building a highway on the Vasai creek. He said as the then PWD minister of Maharashtra, he could not link Bandra-Worli to Vasai-Virar.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 11:20 PM IST