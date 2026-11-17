Soon A Taj Group Hotel At Shirdi Airport; MADC & IHCL Sign Agreement For A 100-Key Five-Star Property |

Mumbai: Religious site Shirdi will soon have a new luxury brand hotel as the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) and the Tata Group’s Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Tuesday to develop a five-star hotel at Shirdi International Airport in Ahilyanagar district.

The agreement follows MADC’s efforts to monetise land adjacent to the airport and address a chronic shortage of upscale accommodation in the temple town, as reported by The Free Press Journal on August 5. The agreement was formalised on Tuesday at Mantralaya in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also serves as the Chairman of MADC.

Under the project parameters the hotel will come up on a 3.7 acre parcel located in a designated mixed-use zone just outside the primary operational area of the airport. The land is being offered on a 49-year lease with a permissible basic floor space index (FSI) of 1.5. The five-star property will feature a minimum of 100 rooms alongside a dedicated business centre or convention facility. The blueprint also encourages ancillary wellness and extended-stay amenities, including service apartments, a yoga and meditation centre, and a gymnasium.

According to the tender, IHCL will be mandated to make the hotel fully operational within four years of obtaining the occupancy certificate from the Town Planning Officer. As part of the governance framework, an MADC representative will sit as a nominee director or observer on the board of the project's Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), and the operator will extend a 50% tariff discount on rooms and hospitality services to MADC employees throughout the 49-year lease tenure.

Fadnavis underscored Shirdi’s stature as one of India’s premier pilgrimage destinations, drawing lakhs of devotees from across the country and overseas for the darshan of Shri Saibaba. He highlighted that the hotel’s architecture and interiors will reflect Shirdi’s local art and distinctive identity. He noted that the project will ensure quality accommodation and hospitality services to devotees and tourists visiting Shirdi while also encouraging employment generation in hotel management and tourism sectors.

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