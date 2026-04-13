Sonu Nigam Sells 1.9 Hectares Of Karjat Land Near Mumbai for ₹1.95 Crore

Sonu Nigam | Instagranm

Sonu Nigam has sold multiple land parcels in Karjat, a scenic hill region in Maharashtra’s Raigad district near Mumbai, for a total consideration of ₹1.95 crore. According to Hindustan Times, the transactions, recorded through property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, were completed across four separate deals involving different buyers.

According to the documents, the first parcel measuring 0.405 hectares was sold for ₹50 lakh. The second, spanning 0.718 hectares, fetched ₹75 lakh. A third parcel of 0.607 hectares was sold for ₹50 lakh, while the fourth, measuring 0.208 hectares, was transacted for ₹20 lakh.

All four deals were registered on April 7, 2026, with a total stamp duty of ₹11.70 lakh paid.

Location and Market Context

The land parcels are located in Savele village in Karjat taluka, an area increasingly gaining attention among investors and second home buyers. Karjat is now being positioned as part of the broader Mumbai 3.0 vision, aimed at expanding the city’s urban footprint into neighbouring regions.

Its proximity to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport has further boosted its appeal, alongside improved connectivity through key infrastructure projects.

Growing Interest in Karjat

Karjat has emerged as a preferred destination for plotting projects, farmhouses and villa developments. Industry observers note that land prices in the region currently range between ₹1,000 and ₹7,000 per square foot, depending on location and project amenities.

The area lies roughly 50 to 100 kilometres from major Mumbai hubs, including South Mumbai, Bandra Kurla Complex, Borivali and Thane, with travel times ranging between 90 minutes and three hours by road.

Developers have increasingly turned to Karjat as part of a larger strategy to cater to buyers seeking open spaces and weekend homes, especially after the pandemic reshaped housing preferences.

Broader Real Estate Activity

This is not the first recent real estate move involving the singer. In 2025, Sonu Nigam leased a commercial property in Mumbai’s Santacruz East for a five year period at a total rent exceeding ₹12.61 crore.

Earlier this year, his relative Agam Kumar Nigam purchased a land parcel with a built structure in Madh Island for ₹10 crore, reflecting continued investment activity linked to the family.

A Region in Transition

Karjat’s transformation is part of a wider push by the Maharashtra government to develop Raigad as an economic extension of Mumbai. With land pooling policies, infrastructure upgrades and planned townships, the region is steadily evolving into a key real estate and investment hub.

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