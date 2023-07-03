 Sonia Gandhi Extends Support to Sharad Pawar After NCP Split
This comes after NCP's leader Ajit Pawar joined Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra and took oath as the state's Deputy Chief Minister.

ANIUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 12:27 PM IST
article-image

After the split in Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Sunday spoke to NCP chief Sharad Pawar over the phone and discussed the current situation and extended support to him. This comes after NCP's senior leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday joined Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra and took oath as the state's Deputy Chief Minister.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal told ANI that, "CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has spoken to Sharad Pawar over the phone and discussed the situation and extended support to him, earlier Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi spoke to Sharad Pawar."

On the other hand, hours after the reshuffle, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, "This is not 'googly', it is a robbery" and that he was worried about the future of those who left the party. Talking to reporters after his nephew and eight other party leaders rebelled and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra, Pawar said he was not worried about what happened and will work to strengthen the party again.

He also hinted at action against party leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, saying they did not follow their responsibilities. Sharad Pawar said some of those who joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government were facing ED cases.

Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister. Eight other NCP leaders took oath as ministers.

"This is not 'googly', it is a robbery. It is not a small thing," Sharad Pawar said. "Some of my colleagues have taken a different stand. I had called a meeting of all the leaders on July 6, where some important issue was to be discussed and some changes were to be made within the party but before that meeting, some of the leaders have taken a different stand."

Sharad Pawar said that in the next two-three days, they will sit with Congress and Uddhav Thackeray to assess the situation. "Our main strength is the common people; they have elected us."

