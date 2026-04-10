Song On Eknath Shinde Part Of Professional Work, Says Kunal Kamra Before Privileges Committee

Eknath Shinde & Kunal Kamra | File Pic & X (@kunalkamra88)

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Thursday appeared before the legislative Privileges Committee in connection with the controversy over his song ‘Thane Ki Rickshaw’ targeting Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. During his deposition, Kamra firmly stated that he had committed no wrongdoing, asserting that the song was part of his professional work and a form of satirical expression.

The hearing was conducted under the chairmanship of MLC Prasad Lad. BJP MLC Pravin Darekar, who had raised the breach of privilege motion, was also present, leading to a face-to-face discussion with Kamra.

As the proceedings were conducted in Marathi, Kamra was accompanied by a translator to ensure he fully understood the points raised. He responded to questions only after the issues were explained to him.

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When asked by the committee, Kamra reiterated that he had not made any mistake. He was also asked to issue an unconditional apology, to which he responded that he would reply through his legal counsel. Speaking after the hearing, Lad said the legislature has sought additional documents from Kamra before taking a final decision.

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Lad further informed that the committee has so far ruled on six cases, with punishment awarded in one instance. Commenting on Kamra’s conduct, he noted that the comedian remained polite throughout the hearing and relied on a translator to accurately comprehend the Marathi proceedings.

The committee will now review the submitted documents to determine whether Kamra’s act constitutes a breach of privilege or falls under professional satirical expression, Lad added.

Andhare Hearing Deferred

Meanwhile, the hearing in the breach of privilege case against Sushma Andhare of the Shiv Sena (UBT) has been postponed by a week. Lad stated that Andhare has informed the committee of her illness, and the next hearing date will be scheduled accordingly.