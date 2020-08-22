Sonakshi Sinha’s cyber bully lands in real jail from virtual space

Police immediately swung into action and traced Jadhav, who worked at a city-based restaurant but had gone to his hometown in Aurangabad, on the basis of his social media profile and Internet Protocol (IP) address. During the investigation it was revealed that Jadhav had cyber bullied other Bollywood personalities in the past. While Jadhav's arrest was the first in this case, action against other bullies is underway.

Rashmi Karandikar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber) said, "We have arrested the accused. Mumbai police cyber cell continues to play a role in making the internet a safe place. Also, women's safety has always been our priority. Cyber bullying and cyber stalking are punishable offences. We should all work in the direction of making the internet safe for all."

Soon after Jadhav's arrest, Sinha took to her Instagram and said, "Many thanks to the Mumbai Police and cyber crime branch for their support and promptness in this endeavour to clean up our online world. I hope this gives courage to those going through the online harassment to take the necessary steps."